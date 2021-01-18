Mahwah Couple: Renting Rapper Clogged Our Toilets, Cut Our Carpets, Ruined Landscaping

A rapper from Bergen County who was busted on gun charges following a shooting at a Teaneck nightclub is being sued by a Mahwah couple who claim he trashed their home.

Artist Julius Dubose – better known as A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – clogged and overflowed toilets, cut up carpeting and replaced it with mismatched pieces, among other acts of destruction, when he leased their $3.3 million spread on Finn Court, say Dr. Lawrence Guarino and his wife, Carol.

Dr. Guarino found “negligent, reckless and careless” damage to the landscape, entry doors, floors, ceilings and walls in the house, along with two vehicles that had been abandoned on the property, a lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Hackensack against Dubose and his record label alleges.

This left the home “unable to be leased until extensive repairs were conducted,” it says.

The $15,000 security deposit that Dubose put down after agreeing to pay $10,000 a month in rent for a year in 2017 isn’t close to covering the cost of damages, the Guarinos say.

$263,592 should do it, they figure.

The Bronx-born rapper already is on the arm for criminal attorney’s fees after detectives investigating a shooting outside a Teaneck nightclub as he celebrated his 25th birthday party reported finding four guns, ammo and illegal pot edibles at the rapper’s Demarest home.

Dubose wasn't involved in the Dec. 7 shooting outside RAIN that sent an 18-year-old member of his entourage to the hospital, authorities said.

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives were investigating the shooting when they went to Dubose's Pine Terrace home with NYPD investigators and Demarest police.

A search turned up a Ruger .380-caliber handgun, a Glock .40-caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, along with "hollow point bullets, various high capacity magazines, marijuana, hashish oil edibles and drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the distribution of [drugs]," Prosecutor Mark Musella said at the time.

They arrested the Atlantic Records artist, along with his manager and a security guard.

Dubose was released pending court action.

