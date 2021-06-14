Judge To Decide Holding Or Releasing Paterson Police Officer Charged With Assault, Misconduct

UPDATE: A judge in Paterson will decide Wednesday whether a city police officer charged with assaulting a victim and lying about it should remain jailed or be released from custody.

Spencer Finch, 44, of Mahwah has been held in the Bergen County Jail since Friday, records show.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office charged him with aggravated assault, official misconduct and illegal weapons possession, as well as tampering with public records.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said the 18-year city department veteran beat a victim with his fist and a flashlight and kneed him in the face on May 26, then filed a bogus report about it, authorities charged.

“The aggravated assault took place while the defendant was on-duty and in uniform,” Valdes said.

The prosecutor didn't say where or under what circumstances.

“The defendant then prepared, signed, and submitted a police report describing the incident that contained several false statements,” she added.

Valdes said her office plans to ask a Superior Court judge to keep Finch jailed pending trial.

