Hudson Gas Station Sells Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Winning Historic Jackpot

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Hudson County.

The winning numbers from the Saturday, Jan. 23 drawing were 05, 16, 18, 21, and 29 and the XTRA number was 02.

The lucky ticket was sold at N & A Services Inc., the BP gas station on Broadway in Bayonne.

This was the largest Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ever, surpassing the previous record of $1.96 million in 2013.

Drawings are daily at 10:57 p.m. Each jackpot starts at $100,000.

