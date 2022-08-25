Four-Alarm Fire Crashes Wedding At Popular Bergen County Venue, No Injuries Reported

A wedding was underway when a boiler fire broke out at a popular Bergen County event venue early Thursday night, authorities said.

The four-alarm fire extended to the second floor of The Rockleigh on Paris Avenue after igniting in the boiler room shortly before 6 p.m., Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.

Firefighters had it under control in under 40 minutes, the chief said.

Rockleigh and Northvale firefighters were able to control the raging blaze with help from their colleagues from Norwood, Closter, Harrington Park, Old Tappan, Demarest and Emerson, along with New York smoke eaters from Tappan, Piermont and Sparkill, he said.

EMS units from Northvale, Closter, Norwood, South Orangetown and several other towns responded, as well, Ostrow said.

"Guests attending a wedding and all employees were safely evacuated," the chief said.

Spread across 12 acres, The Rockleigh has reigned for more than two decades as one of the region's premiere venues for weddings, proms, birthdays, corporate events and other affairs.

Christian Michael took the photos.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.