Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Breaking News: Overnight Machine Fire Doused At Rockleigh Factory Near Rockland Border
Fire Ravages Paramus Building

Jerry DeMarco
1 East Ridgewood Ave., Paramus
1 East Ridgewood Ave., Paramus Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A downed power line may have been responsible for a smoky Paramus blaze doused by firefighters before dawn Thursday, responders said.

The fire were reported shortly before 2 a.m. on the second floor and then the basement of a house, which had been used for offices of a construction company. on East Ridgewood Avenue just off northbound Route 17.

Flames spread to the cockloft and a floor collapsed as firefighters hit the blaze above and below, responders said.

They had the fire knocked down in under an hour.

The cause of the fire on East Ridgewood Avenue on Paramus might have been electrical, responders said.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters from Maywood, Oradell, Rochelle Park and Saddle Brook were among the mutual aid responders.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. on East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus just off northbound Route 17.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

ALSO SEE: Several area companies responded overnight Thursday to a machine fire at a Rockleigh factory near the Rockland border.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/northernvalley/news/overnight-machine-fire-doused-at-rockleigh-factory-near-rockland-border/799003/

Firefighters battle the smoky Paramus blaze.

Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

