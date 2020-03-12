Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Overnight Machine Fire Doused At Rockleigh Factory Near Rockland Border

Jerry DeMarco
28 Piermont Road, Rockleigh
28 Piermont Road, Rockleigh Photo Credit: Closter Volunteer Fire Department

Several area companies responded overnight Thursday to a machine fire at a Rockleigh factory near the Rockland border.

The blaze at the Carlee Corporation building on Piermont Road – less than a half-mile from Palisades, NY -- apparently ignited shortly after 1”15 a.m. in a machine that makes synthetic fiberfill, responders said.

The materials are used for padding and insulation in clothing and “soft” furnishings, including cushions and duvets, and to make polystyrene foam packing "peanuts."

The fire went to three alarms but was knocked down in less than a half hour.

Rockleigh’s fire chief was one of the first at the scene, followed by firefighters from Alpine, Closter, Demarest, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood and Sparkill.

