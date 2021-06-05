Driver Seriously Injured In Rollover Off Route 80

A driver was seriously injured in a horrific rollover crash off Route 80 in Paterson early Thursday evening.

New Jersey State Police, Paterson firefighters and EMS responded after the small SUV crashed on the exit off the westbound highway to Route 19 shortly before 8 p.m.

The 20-something driver, who lost consciousness after being ejected, suffered multiple injuries, responders said.

He was taken to nearby St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

The driver was taken to St. Joe's. Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

