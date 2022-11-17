Demolition Derby: Responders Revive Route 17 Driver With Narcan After Chain-Reaction Crash

A sedan slammed into several vehicles on Route 17 after its driver apparently overdosed behind the wheel, authorities said.

Responders revived the 28-year-old motorist from Miami with Narcan after his 2003 Infiniti G35 damaged multiple vehicles on the southbound highway in Lodi around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, said Keisha J. McLean, the Bergen County sheriff's public information officer.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for an evaluation, McLean said.

No other injuries were reported.

Hackensack firefighters and HUMC paramedics responded along with the sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.