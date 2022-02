It was a team effort as responders rescued a deer from a storm drain in Demarest.

Police who responded to several calls summoned borough DPW workers and both Demarest and Haworth firefighters to County Road and Eastview Terrace shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4.

The deer was safely removed and then examined by an animal control officer before being released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.