Hudson Man Admits Posting Dark Web Sex Video Of Boy Who Ended Up Taking His Own Life: FBI

Authorities arrested Julio Albery Nunez, 27, West New York, for posing as a teenage girl to get an underage boy to send him video of himself masturbating and urinating for money, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

That particular boy wasn’t the only one, records show.

Nunez admitted that he “communicated electronically with several other minors and requested and received sexual content from them, including one minor victim who ultimately committed suicide,” according to an FBI complaint.

Nunez began with the 15- to 16-year-old out-of-state boy in the more recent case by pretending to be a teenage girl, the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Newark says.

He “used a mobile payment service to send money” to the boy in exchange for the videos, it says.

Investigators found video on the dark web that showed the boy completely nude and masturbating, as well as urinating into a toilet, the complaint says.

Nunez was arrested during a raid of his home on Monday, May 20, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. Two cellphone, a laptop and an external drive were all seized.

He disclosed more incidents during a subsequent interview, the complaint says.

A judge in U.S. District Court in Newark ordered Nunez detained on charges of possessing child pornography and sexually exploiting a minor, he said.

Sellinger credited FBI Newark’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and thanked West New York police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for their work on the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert Taj Moore and Rebecca Sussman of Sellinger’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force’s Narcotics Unit in Newark are handling the case for the government.

