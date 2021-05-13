COVID-19: Vaccinated Americans Can Soon Go Without Face Mask Indoors, Report Says Citing CDC

Americans who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be able to stop wearing masks indoors in most places, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is apparently set to issue new guidance on indoor mask-wearing, encouraging face coverings in crowded indoor areas only, the AP said citing a CDC source.

Areas that will still require masks include buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

As of Thursday afternoon, approximately 46 percent of the American population -- or 154 million people -- were fully vaccinated, data shows.

Click here for more from the AP.

