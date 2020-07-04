Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
CORRECTION: NJ Schools Not Closed For Rest Of Year

Cecilia Levine
Henry P. Becton Regional High School
Henry P. Becton Regional High School Photo Credit: Googlemaps

In a story earlier today, Daily Voice incorrectly reported that Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all New Jersey schools for the rest of the year.

What Murphy said about schools was that he signed an executive order waiving 2019-2020 school year assessment requirements for eighth and twelfth grade students due to COVID-19.

The initial story has been revised . Daily Voice regrets the error.

Murphy also signed an executive order to extend certain deadlines for school districts whose April elections were postponed until May 12.

"This will ensure these districts have enough time to certify their budgets and make staffing decisions," Murphy said.

