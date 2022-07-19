Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Ridgefield Adult, Juvenile Charged With Arson In Multi-Alarm Palisades Park Warehouse Fire
News

Contractor Airlifted After Bad Fall At Franklin Lakes Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Northstar medical helicopter
Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A cleaning service contractor was airlifted following a bad fall at a Franklin Lakes home, authorities said.

The 34-year-old contractor with Jose’s Cleaning Services of Ridgefield Park was cleaning gutters and power-washing the Crest Place home near Kells Pond just off Pulis Avenue when he fell two stories around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.

A NorthStar New Jersey State Police helicopter flew him to University Hospital in Newark, the captain said.

Also responding with borough police were the Franklin Lakes Volunteer Ambulance Corps, borough firefighters and paramedics from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, he said.

An OSHA inspector also responded to begin investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.