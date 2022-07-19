Contractor Airlifted After Bad Fall At Franklin Lakes Home

A cleaning service contractor was airlifted following a bad fall at a Franklin Lakes home, authorities said.

The 34-year-old contractor with Jose’s Cleaning Services of Ridgefield Park was cleaning gutters and power-washing the Crest Place home near Kells Pond just off Pulis Avenue when he fell two stories around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.

A NorthStar New Jersey State Police helicopter flew him to University Hospital in Newark, the captain said.

Also responding with borough police were the Franklin Lakes Volunteer Ambulance Corps, borough firefighters and paramedics from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, he said.

An OSHA inspector also responded to begin investigating.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.