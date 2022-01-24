CLOSE CALL: Hero Tow Truck Driver Rescues Motorist From Burning Sedan On NJ Turnpike

HERO: A passing tow truck driver helped a motorist from his burning car on the New Jersey Turnpike seconds before it was engulfed in flames.

Nick's Towing Service driver John Tashian of Paramus was returning from a job in Newark when he saw the burning vehicle just off the road in Kearny at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, said his boss, Nicholas F. Testa.

Tashian called a Nick's Towing Service dispatcher who, in turn, notified the Turnpike Authority. He then ran to the car to help get the driver out.

They had gotten a safe distance away when it went up in flames, Testa said.

Kearny firefighters doused the blaze.

New Jersey State Police didn't have to call a tow truck, of course. Tashian brought it to Testa's tow yard in Rutherford.

******

ALSO SEE: A posse of local, county and state law enforcement officers captured three teens who’d bolted into the Meadowlands marshes off the New Jersey Turnpike after they blew a tire on a stolen BMW during a pursuit. READ MORE....

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.