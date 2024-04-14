Fair 64°

Ex-Jersey City High School Footballer Charged With Selling Guns To Undercover

A former high school football standout from Jersey City twice sold guns to an undercover police officer, authorities charged.

A Superior Court judge ordered Emerson Deline, 18, held following a hearing in Jersey City last week, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The 2023 Snyder High School graduate sold a handgun to an undercover police officer on Jan. 4 and then again on Jan. 12 during a joint investigation by her Narcotics Task Force and members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Suarez said.

He's charged with two counts each of unlawful possession and disposition of a firearm, she said.

