Clinton Sex Scandal Whistleblower Linda Tripp, North Jersey Native, Dead At 70

Jersey City native and former U.S. servant Linda Tripp who played a major role in exposing the infamous scandal between Monica Lewinsky and former President Bill Clinton died on Wednesday, reports say. She was 70 years old.

Tripp was "on her deathbed" Tuesday night, her daughter wrote in a Facebook post. The Daily Mail on Wednesday reported she died.

“My mommy is leaving this earth. I don’t know myself if I can survive this heartache. Please pray for a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime,” Allison Tripp Foley wrote.

Her son-in-law Thomas Foley said only that it was a private family matter.

Lewinsky tweeted: "no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family."

Tripp was reportedly born in Jersey City and graduated from Hanover Park High School in East Hanover in 1968.

