Boy, 2, Fatally Struck By Dump Truck In Sussex County

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A 2-year-old boy was fatally struck by a dump truck in Stanhope Monday morning, authorities said.

Responding Stanhope and Byram officers found two passing drivers conducting CPR on the toddler around 10:40 a.m., on Route 206 northbound near Acorn Street, Stanhope Police Sgt. William Heater said.

Police assisted with CPR until the Lakeland Emergency Squad arrived and took the boy to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Heater said.

The dump truck driver wasn't detained, Heater said.

The roadway was closed until 4 p.m. or so for the ongoing investigation, police said.

