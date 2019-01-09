Body Of Former Lyndhurst HS Teacher Recovered In Tennessee Plane Crash

The body of a former Lyndhurst High School teacher was among two recovered in a small plane crash in Tennessee.

Lynda Vartan Marinello, formerly of East Rutherford, died after the plane crashed into the Tennessee River Monday, authorities said.

The plane was found 35 feet down the river, near where witnesses reported seeing it hit the water, local police said.

The other victim was identified as retired U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Frank Davey, also a teacher, whom Lynda met while working at a Tennessee high school.

Marinello's sister, Michelle Vartan Novis, announced Marinello's death on Facebook Thursday.

Thank you everyone our prayers have been answered my sister was found about 300pm this afternoon in tact one piece God spared my beautiful sister and kept her intact in her seat buckled my family and I and her children are suffering awful but she is at least been found

"I was a student of hers at LHS during her first year of teaching," Heather McNally said. "She was wonderful, and left a lasting impact. I still remember her all these years later! So terribly sorry for you and your family. 🙏"

CHECK BACK FOR ARRANGEMENTS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.