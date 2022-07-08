Contact Us
Bergen Prosecutor: NYC Driver Had Hundreds Of Black Market Pills For Sale In Secret Compartment

Jerry DeMarco
Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena
Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A Bronx driver was caught with hundreds of prescription pills packaged for sale when he was stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives, authorities said.

Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, a 33-year-old pharmacy worker, was seized following the stop in Teaneck, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of his Narcotic Task Force charged Cruz-Pena with possessing the drugs for sale after finding the pills in a hidden electronic compartment, Musella said.

They sent him to the Bergen County Jail and was ordered released by a judge, with conditions, less than 24 hours later under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, records show.

Musella thanked members of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office who assisted in the arrest.

