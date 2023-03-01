Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 'Blow Up The House': Tenant Facing Eviction Dies In Jersey Shore House Fire, Police Say
News

Bergen Drug Detectives Nab Queens Driver In Stolen Car: Prosecutor

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Photo Credit: BCPO

Bergen County drug detectives caught a Queens driver with a criminal history driving a car stolen out of Florida, authorities said.

Wilbert Toussaint, 31, of Jamaica was released pending court action following his arrest on receiving stolen property charges, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Investigators working a drug case stopped Touissant at an undisclosed location.

They "were able to confirm the vehicle was reported stolen

from Clay County, Florida on February 16, 2023," Musella said.

Toussaint's record includes charges a decade ago for selling fake credit cards in Montgomery County, PA, in February 2013. He got probation, had to complete 60 hours of community service and was fined $300 in exchange for a guilty plea, records show.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.