Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Bergen County Jail Inmate Sexually Assaulted By Violent Paterson Ex-Con, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Nasir Newsome
Nasir Newsome Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

An ex-con with a violent history sexually assaulted a fellow inmate in the Bergen County Jail, authorities charged.

Nasir Newsome, 25, of Paterson was being housed in the Bergen County Jail under an overflow agreement with Passaic County authorities after being charged with resisting arrest earlier this year, records show.

Passaic County is paying Bergen County a little over $100 a bed per night to house each of up to 200 inmates as a means of easing overcrowding while officials determine the fate of the aging jail in Paterson.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said the county sheriff’s office, which operates the jail, reported the sexual assault on Friday. He didn't elaborate on the incident.

Newsome was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats, the prosecutor said.

Newsome has served time in Maryland for attempted murder, among other convictions, and in New Jersey after he was caught with a gun, records show.

Other recorded offenses in Hudson, Essex and Passaic counties also include assault on a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim, records show.

