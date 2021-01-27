Backhoe Hits Overpass, Topples Onto Route 17

A backhoe towed on a trailer hit an overpass and fell onto southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood early Wednesday afternoon.

A woman's vehicle was damaged, but no serious injuries were reported following the mishap at the Linwood Avenue overpass around 1:15 p.m.

Police initially stopped all traffic on the southbound highway before opening a lane.

Village firefighters responded to clean up a fuel spill and a state Department of Transportation was summoned to inspect the bridge.

One lane was open to traffic on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Meanwhile, police awaited a heavy wrecker.

The tractor-trailer driver pulled into the Stop & Shop parking lot.

Boyd A. Loving took photos and contributed to this account.

No serious injuries were reported after the Route 17 mishap in Ridgewood. Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

