Backhoe Hits Overpass, Topples Onto Route 17

A backhoe towed on a trailer hit an overpass and fell onto southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood early Wednesday afternoon.
A woman's vehicle was damaged, but no serious injuries were reported following the mishap at the Linwood Avenue overpass around 1:15 p.m.
Police initially stopped all traffic on the southbound highway before opening a lane.
Village firefighters responded to clean up a fuel spill and a state Department of Transportation was summoned to inspect the bridge.
Meanwhile, police awaited a heavy wrecker.
The tractor-trailer driver pulled into the Stop & Shop parking lot.
Boyd A. Loving took photos and contributed to this account.
