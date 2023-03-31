Baby Ingests Fentanyl, Revived With Narcan, Fairview Police Praised As Life Savers

A 1-year-old girl who'd ingested fentanyl was revived with Narcan thanks to a fast-acting group of Fairview police officers, Daily Voice has learned.

"They literally saved that child's life," a source with direct knowledge of the incident said.

Borough resident Geraldo J. Colon, 35, was arrested and charged with child endangerment after being identified as the individual responsible, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday, March 31.

Colon and the mother had come to Fairview police headquarters with 13-month-old Abigail Colon, who was having trouble breathing, on Wednesday, March 29.

Four officers who were in the lobby moved instantly, responders said.

The child was rushed to nearby Palisades Medical Center on River Road in North Bergen, where she was revived with a single dose of Naloxone, the drug that carries the Narcan brand name, Musella said.

Baby Abigail was transferred to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Hackensack University Medical Center.

She was released on Thursday, a reliable source familiar with the incident said.

Many breathed a sigh of relief. Fentanyl, a potent, synthetic opioid, is up to 50 times stronger than heroin -- and, as a result, potentially fatal even in the tiniest of doses.

Colon remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

It turns out he has a history of arrests for minor offenses stretching back several years, records show, and was apparently wanted on warrants out of Elmwood Park, Paramus and Mahwah.

