Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Franklin Lakes PD: Drunk Driver Rear-Ends SUV On Route 208 Ramp, Runs For Home
News

$5M Sale Of Morris County Library Painting Could Mean Renovations

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
"Indians Attacking a Wagon Train" was sold for $5 million, a new report says.
"Indians Attacking a Wagon Train" was sold for $5 million, a new report says. Photo Credit: Courtesy Kakwirakeron Ross Montour‎

A painting that hung in the Dover Library for 60 years was sold for nearly $5 million and could be funding some necessary renovations, the director and board say.

"Indians Attacking a Wagon Train" was donated to the library by the artist Emanuel Leutze, who painted the piece in 1863, the Daily Record reports.

The library is in need of "serious" renovations, Board President Irene Hansen told the media outlet.

Knowing that the library was facing service and staff cuts to pay for the necessary repairs and new books, library officials ultimately decided to sell the painting that's long been on the reading room walls, the report says.

Emergency funding from the town only repairs leaks and holes.

Renovation plans for 2020 include new furniture, building upgrades and more.

Click here for the full Daily Record story.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.