$5M Sale Of Morris County Library Painting Could Mean Renovations

A painting that hung in the Dover Library for 60 years was sold for nearly $5 million and could be funding some necessary renovations, the director and board say.

"Indians Attacking a Wagon Train" was donated to the library by the artist Emanuel Leutze, who painted the piece in 1863, the Daily Record reports.

The library is in need of "serious" renovations, Board President Irene Hansen told the media outlet.

Knowing that the library was facing service and staff cuts to pay for the necessary repairs and new books, library officials ultimately decided to sell the painting that's long been on the reading room walls, the report says.

Emergency funding from the town only repairs leaks and holes.

Renovation plans for 2020 include new furniture, building upgrades and more.

Click here for the full Daily Record story.

