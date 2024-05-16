New Ice Cream Spot Coming To Bergen County

Bruster's Real Ice Cream will be opening in Westwood early this summer, a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

This will be New Jersey's second Bruster's store, the other in Washington Township (Gloucester County).

The company was founded in 1989 by Bruce Reed (who puts the "Bruce" in Buster's). His passion was offering homemade ice cream to the community. Bruster's offers a rotating selection of 24 small-batch flavors and more than 150 handcrafted recipes.

There are nearly 200 independently owned locations in 22 states and Guyana, its website says.

Bruster's will be opening at 513 Broadway in Westwood. An exact date has not yet been announced.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.