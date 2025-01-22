New Details, Video Show Workforce Housing, Transit Hub Project In Hackensack

The project — announced by Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of Commissioners, and the Bergen County Improvement Authority — will replace the former Bergen County probation building and outdated bus terminal with state-of-the-art facilities.

Bergen Junction will feature a five-level mixed-use building, a 15-story residential tower with 168 apartments, and a newly renovated, covered bus terminal equipped for NJ TRANSIT’s zero-emission buses.

“This project will remove barriers for individuals starting critical careers in public safety, healthcare, and education,” Tedesco said. “It’s an investment in our community’s future and will serve as a model for the nation.”

Affordable Housing and Veteran Support

Bergen Junction addresses the growing need for affordable housing while promoting workforce retention. Of the 168 apartments, 158 will be designated as “workforce” units for essential workers, and 10 will be reserved for veterans, including two for disabled veterans.

“Since day one, my administration has promised that no veteran will ever go without a roof over their head,” Tedesco added. “Bergen Junction honors that commitment.”

Modernized Transit Hub and Infrastructure

The upgraded NJ TRANSIT bus terminal will offer a covered loading area, waiting room, restrooms, and grab-and-go food options. The design will reduce congestion and improve safety with new traffic signals and pedestrian-friendly walkways leading to Main Street.

“Bergen Junction will make downtown Hackensack a premier transit hub,” said Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse. “This project addresses critical needs and aligns perfectly with our city’s vision for growth and revitalization.”

Economic and Environmental Impact

In addition to providing housing and transit improvements, Bergen Junction is expected to generate significant revenue through leased office and retail spaces, housing units, and an NJ TRANSIT lease. The project also aligns with NJ TRANSIT’s commitment to sustainable transportation.

Groundbreaking is expected this fall, with designs provided by Netta Architects.

