Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Family With Autistic, Diabetic Kids Needs Help After Bayonne Fire

A fire in Bayonne was brought under control in about an hour Wednesday but not before heavily damaging two homes.
Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Several people were affected by a devastating fire that heavily damaged two multifamily homes in Bayonne Wednesday evening . Fortunately, there were only minor injuries reported.

Unfortunately, nearly 40 residents lost their homes, including one family of 10 that is now seeking the community's help.

Faith Garcia has started a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of her large family, which includes infants as well as two autistic children. One of the babies has Type 2 diabetes, the medicine for which was lost in the fire, she said.

To help out, click here .

