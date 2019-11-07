Family With Autistic, Diabetic Kids Needs Help After Bayonne Fire

Several people were affected by a devastating fire that heavily damaged two multifamily homes in Bayonne Wednesday evening . Fortunately, there were only minor injuries reported.

Unfortunately, nearly 40 residents lost their homes, including one family of 10 that is now seeking the community's help.

Faith Garcia has started a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of her large family, which includes infants as well as two autistic children. One of the babies has Type 2 diabetes, the medicine for which was lost in the fire, she said.

