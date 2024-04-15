Man Found Dead In Paterson Basement Fire

Firefighters called to 465 Hamilton Avenue shortly before midnight Sunday, April 14, found the body while dousing the flames in the basement of the 2½ wood-frame home, authorities confirmed mid-Monday morning.

The New Jersey Medical Examiner's Office is assisting in the identification of the victim, according to a joint statement issued by Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and including Paterson Police Officer In Charge Isa Abbassi and Fire Chief Alex Alicea.

