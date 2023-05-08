Nabisco Implosion Called Off Completely

Greek Development, which is redeveloping the property, sent out a statement Monday, May 8, and said the building will not be imploded. Instead, they said they will use an alternative method of demolition that does not involve explosives.

The implosion was originally set for Saturday, April 15 but was postponed. Residents had expressed concern, including launching a petition, about the environmental impacts of the implosion.

Petitioners had feared the building, constructed in 1958, contains asbestos, lead, mercury, PCBs, mold spores, and arsenic, which will be released into the air upon demolition. The building is located near the Hamilton School.

Nearly 600 workers were laid off when the Nabisco plant closed after 60 years in 2021.

Crews have been tearing down the building to make way for a new distribution center.

