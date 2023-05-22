Meet North Jersey's Andrew McCarthy In Northvale

Andrew McCarthy, who rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of the Brat Pack, is hosting a meet and greet at Books and Greetings in Northvale to celebrate his new book, "Walking With Sam," on Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m.

McCarthy was born in Westfield and grew up in Bernardsville, attending Bernards High School and Pingry School.

In the book, McCarthy chronicles the time he and his son, Sam, walked 500 miles across Spain's Camino de Santiago over five weeks. During the trek, the two have honest conversations about divorce, fame, Flaming Hot Cheetos, school and McCarthy's relationship with his own father, according to a synopsis.

This is McCarthy's fourth book. His memoir "Brat: An '80s Story" was published last year and he has also written young adult fiction.

