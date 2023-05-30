Meet Deborah Roberts At Northvale Bookstore

Roberts is signing copies of her book "Lessons Learned And Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life," on Friday June 9 at 6 p.m. at Books and Greetings in Northvale.

In her new book, Roberts curates essays from celebrity contributors like Oprah Winfrey, Jenna Bush Hager and Brooke Shields, talking about the teachers they admire, according to a synopsis.

This is Roberts' second book. Her first book, "Been There, Done That: Family Wisdom For Modern Times," was co-written with her husband, Al Roker.

To purchase tickets to meet Roberts, click here.

