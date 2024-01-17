Meet Crystal Hefner, Playboy Founder's Widow, In Northvale

The widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner is signing copies of her new book "Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself" on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. at Books and Greetings in Northvale.

Hefner discusses her time living at the Playboy mansion starting from when she was 21 years old. While she got to travel the world and live a glamorous lifestyle, "Hef" controlled his girlfriends, dictating their hair and makeup to establishing nightly curfews, according to a synopsis. This is Hefner's first book.

