Medical Billing Worker, 36, Embezzled $400K From Employer, Bergen Prosecutor Says

Briana Rodriguez embezzled the money through unauthorized refunds to accounts under her control through her role as a medical billing professional, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The investigation, led by Chief Mathew Finck, came about in March 2022 when Hackensack police notified the BCPO's financial crimes unit of alleged employee embezzlement.

Rodriguez was arrested outside of her home on Tuesday, June 18 by Bloomfield police and members of the BCPO. She was charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking and released pending her first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

