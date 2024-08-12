Maywood's Jocelyn Husslein Dies, 63

Jocelyn's husband, Lyle Saperstiein, said in a Facebook post that she died after a two-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.

In addition to Lyle, Jocelyn is survived by her children, Nadine and her husband, David, and her sons, Frederik Lester and his husband, Andrew, and Kyle. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mikayla, Nina, and Noah.

She was born to Pedro and Leda Martir, and was a loving sister to Toto Edwin, Socky, Bing, Boy, Pete, Ems, and Ging, her obituary reads.

Services will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home. Cremation will be private.

Click here for Jocelyn Husslein's complete obituary complete with service details.

