Maren Morris Addresses Viral Wardrobe Malfunction At NJ Show

The country pop star was performing at Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic in Camden wearing a thigh-high slit skirt, when the skirt gave fans a glimpse of, well, more than her thigh as she belted out "The Middle" onstage.

A clip of the wardrobe faux pas had more than 2.3M views on TikTok as of Wednesday, July 17.

Morris, 34, reacted in a TikTok video of her own, with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “WAP” playing in the background.

"Hey guyz did anything weird happen today?!?!" Morris said while filming herself. She then used the opportunity to promote her new five-song project.

Her caption?

"I guess I'll frame the skirt."

