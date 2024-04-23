Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting, Choking Former Partner In Paterson

Saul Huamani-Rosas, a 26-year-old Peruvian national living in Paterson, was arrested on Sunday, April 21, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

It was just hours after the 23-year-old victim – “with whom he was previously in a domestic violence relationship” -- assaulted, she said.

Huamani-Rosas remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, harassment and criminal mischief.

