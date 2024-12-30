Man Burned, Firefighter Injured By Late-Night Cliffside Park Apartment Fire

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at 319 Gorge Road, Apartment 3. Emergency responders from Cliffside Park were assisted by Fairview and Ridgefield Police and Fire Departments, Fort Lee Ambulance, and Edgewater Ambulance, according to Bill Maer, a spokesman for Cliffside Park.

A male resident suffered first-degree burns and was transported to Hackensack Medical Center for treatment. One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Residents of the building were provided overnight accommodations at nearby hotels, authorities said.

The fire drew a coordinated response from multiple agencies and was brought under control later that evening. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.