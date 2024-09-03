Entrepreneurs Struggling To Sell $25M New Jersey Mansion Prepare To Auction It Off

The home on Riverton Road in Moorestown was listed for a reserve price of $10 million with Kevin Steiger of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty.

The 40,000-square-foot mansion is owned by pharmacological entrepreneurs Calvin and Orsula Knowlton, who had been struggling to find a buyer, Steiger confirms.

The mansion epitomizes opulence with multiple elevators, four floors, six fireplaces, a pub or tavern, a home gym and sauna, putting green, reflection pool, a private theater, a wine cellar, and a chapel.

Of the seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms (three half-baths), the main bedroom comes with a large separate sitting area with fireplace, spacious dual walk-in closets and a spa bathroom with a unique tube elevator that delivers you directly to the gym, the listing says.

"Much more can be said of this modern masterpiece, but it absolutely must be experienced to truly appreciate the workmanship. An extraordinary lifestyle is to be lived within these walls."

All bids must be submitted before Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. via Paramount Realty USA. Click here for more on the auction

