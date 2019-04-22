Website Will Tell You Most Obscure Places Near You: Here Are Some In North Jersey

You certainly know the best dive bars, pizza joints and views of the Manhattan skyline in your neighborhood.

But there may still be some hidden gems that not even the lifelong residents know about.

Atlas Obscura explorers have compiled a list of the world's most wondrous places and foods (17,620 of them contributed by community members). Search by place or genre to digitally explore.

Here are some of the most obscure places in North Jersey, according to Atlas Obscura.

South Mountain Fairy Trail, Millburn: These mystical miniature houses bring a touch of magic the New Jersey woods.

Ellis Island Immigrant Hospital , Jersey City: Now abandoned, the first public health hospital in the U.S. saw more than one million immigrants from around the world.

Holsten's Brookdale Confectionery , Bloomfield: This old-fashioned candy shop, ice cream parlor, and diner served as the setting for one of TV's most controversial series finales.

Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital, Parsippany-Troy Hills: A hospital falls into ruins after failing to act as the advocate for the mentally ill it was designed to be.

Hopper-Zabriskie Cemetery , Ho-Ho-Kus: This crumbling little graveyard was saved from the undergrowth by concerned veterans.

Clifton's Gates of Hell : Series of storm drains connected to a dark urban legend.

Victor Victori's Multiplism Statues , Rutherford: Seven golden statues rise into the sky from sculptor Victor Victori's New Jersey front lawn.

Van Gelder Studio , Englewood Cliffs: Hundreds of iconic jazz records were made in this church-like space.

USS Ling, Hackensack: Some people want the USS Ling, a 312-foot, 2,500-ton World War II-era submarine, removed from its place on the Hackensack River. There is just one problem: It’s stuck in the mud; recently burglarized after a flood.

The hatches on the USS Ling in Hackensack were open on Tuesday, flooding the boat with several feet of water, authorities said.

