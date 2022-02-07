'The Office' Star Kate Flannery Spotted In NJ

Some "The Office" fans got a kick out of seeing one of the show's biggest stars this week in New Jersey.

Kate Flannery, known for her role as Meredith "The Drunk" Palmer, threw out the first pitch at the Trenton Thunder game June 30.

She was also spotted on the boardwalk in Ocean City, graciously taking photos with fans.

Flannery was at the Atlantic City Showboat Hotel for Classic Rewind Weekend last week.

An Ardmore, PA native, Flannery attended the Shenandoah Conservatory in Virginia but transferred to the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. She spent eight years on "The Office."

