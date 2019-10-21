Steve's Burgers In Garfield Named To List Of 20 Best Burgers In U.S.

Lucky us -- North Jerseyans don't have to travel far for a good burger.

To boot, one of the best in the U.S.

Steve's Burgers -- which recently opened its second location in Garfield -- was named among the 20 best burger spots in the country by Money.com.

The website used Yelp's data team to find the best burger-centric joints in the country.

"The pint-sized, three-table Steve’s in New Jersey is for burger die-hards who don’t mind going out of their way to grab its towering burgers, patty melts, and onion rings," the website said.

Steve's Burgers, 506 Route 46 and 68 Passaic St., Garfield, 973-772-1770

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.