Realtor Snaps Selfie With Springsteen At Popular Jersey Shore Ice Cream Shop

A realtor stopping for a pick-me-up at a Jersey Shore got more than a snack: A run-in with The Boss.

The owners of the Manalapan Avenue store say 71-year-old Springsteen swings by often.

"He's a local," a store rep told Daily Voice. "Comes in all the time. "He appreciates the discretion when he comes in so we don’t ever take pictures of him. "If pictures get out it is because of customers."

This one is thanks to Spencer Freedman, a Monmouth County realtor who had stopped by the shop for a hot dog and fries when he spotted The Boss himself last Friday, he told Daily Voice.

Freedman thought he'd missed Springsteen completely, until he noticed a black Range Rover pulled to the side of the parking lot.

"I drove up next to him, waved, he gave me a thumbs up, and I tried to take a selfie from the driver seat but there was a bad glare through the windows." the realtor said.

"So I threw my car in park, hopped out and ran around to his driver side window, he rolled it down mid-phone call, posed for the picture, and I thanked him."

The realtor posted the encounter on Instagram, adding he'd met Springsteen had met 20 years ago at the old Freehold Gardens Hotel while he was waiting tables.

"I believe he was there for a banquet ceremony for his daughter's equestrian endeavors," Freedman said.

"I saw him walk into the bathroom with his son, and waited for him to come out and he was super kind then as well."

Springsteen has reportedly been coming to Jersey Freeze ever since he was a kid growing up in the area.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.