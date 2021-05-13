Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: OSHA: Newark Contractor Admits Guilt In Death Of Worker Who Fell From Fair Lawn Roof
Lifestyle

Realtor Snaps Selfie With Springsteen At Popular Jersey Shore Ice Cream Shop

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Spencer Freedman grabs a selfie with Bruce Springsteen at Jersey Freeze.
Spencer Freedman grabs a selfie with Bruce Springsteen at Jersey Freeze. Photo Credit: Spencer Freedman Instagram

A realtor stopping for a pick-me-up at a Jersey Shore got more than a snack: A run-in with The Boss.

The owners of the Manalapan Avenue store say 71-year-old Springsteen swings by often.

"He's a local," a store rep told Daily Voice. "Comes in all the time.  "He appreciates the discretion when he comes in so we don’t ever take pictures of him. "If pictures get out it is because of customers."

This one is thanks to Spencer Freedman, a Monmouth County realtor who had stopped by the shop for a hot dog and fries when he spotted The Boss himself last Friday, he told Daily Voice.

Freedman thought he'd missed Springsteen completely, until he noticed a black Range Rover pulled to the side of the parking lot. 

"I drove up next to him, waved, he gave me a thumbs up, and I tried to take a selfie from the driver seat but there was a bad glare through the windows." the realtor said. 

"So I threw my car in park, hopped out and ran around to his driver side window, he rolled it down mid-phone call, posed for the picture, and I thanked him."

The realtor posted the encounter on Instagram, adding he'd met Springsteen had met 20 years ago at the old Freehold Gardens Hotel while he was waiting tables.

"I believe he was there for a banquet ceremony for his daughter's equestrian endeavors," Freedman said. 

"I saw him walk into the bathroom with his son, and waited for him to come out and he was super kind then as well."

Springsteen has reportedly been coming to Jersey Freeze ever since he was a kid growing up in the area.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.