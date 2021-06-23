NJ Ice Cream Shop With Funky Flavors Ranks Among Best In America

An artisan ice cream shop in Central Jersey is the creme de la creme, one website says.

The Bent Spoon in Princeton was ranked the best ice cream spot in all of New Jersey, according to a recent list of "The Best Ice Cream in Every State" by "Food & Wine."

"From custard stands down the shore to the nearly fossilized drugstores in Bergen County, you're never far from an iconic ice cream experience in the Garden State," according to "Food & Wine."

The shop was opened by Gabrielle Carbone and Matt Errico nearly a decade ago.

The menu is unique and dripping with unique and custom flavors such as strawberry saffron, beet chocolate chunk, avocado lemon, garam masala and more.

The Bent Spoon, 35 Palmer Square W., Princeton

Click here for the complete list from "Food & Wine".

