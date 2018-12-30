New Year's Eve: North Jersey's Best Places To Throw Down

Whether you're celebrating that 2018 was great or that it's over, there's no shortage of New Year's Eve parties in Bergen and Passaic counties.

Here are the hottest places to throw down.

Midland Brew House , Saddle Brook: Hosted By 103.5 KTU's Bartel, live music by Z100s DJ DRAMOS & KTU DJ Raphael Valentino; $75 for open bar, dinner buffet, champagne toast and more. Click here for tickets

The Hill , Closter: Live music by American Idol's Constantine Maroulis, five-course tasting menu by Chef Ben Pollinger; midnight champagne toast; admission is $190. Tickets

Biagio's , Paramus: Five-hour open bar, cocktail hour, dinner reception, midnight toast and indoor sparkler show; $130 for adults, $75 for teens and $30 for kids. Tickets

46 Lounge, Totowa: Music by Z-100 deejays, five-hour open bar, hor'dourves/sushi, dinner, dessert, party favors, champagne toast, continental breakfast at 4 a.m.; general admission $100. Tickets

Shannon Rose, Clifton/Ramsey: Live entertainment, prix fixe four-course meal, five-hour open bar, late night snack buffet; $105 general admission. Tickets

Whiskey Bar and Bistro , Lyndhurst: Hosted by Joeysnj & Mark M's Nightlife; music by DJ Ricky Rick and Emcree Loretta; light buffet, party favors, champagne toast; $20 up front, $25 at the door. Tickets

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.