Jennifer Lopez Says She Almost Worked As New Jersey Stripper

Making thousands of dollars as a New Jersey stripper was almost a reality for Jennifer Lopez, who says she considered the gig before her career took off.

The Bronx native divulged the tid bit in a recent interview with W Magazine , discussing her role as stripper Ramona in "Hustlers."

"There was a moment in my life when my friends, who were also dancers, told me about making thousands of dollars at clubs in New Jersey," said Lopez, who did not specify exactly which ones.

"They said, 'You won’t need to be topless.' It sounded awfully good when I was broke and eating pizza every day, but I never did it."

The vocalist broke into acting with her hit performance in 1990s sketch-comedy "In Living Color," and eventually landed dozens of more roles.

One of the Garden State's most famous strip clubs is located on Route 17 in Lodi. Satin Dolls, which briefly went out of business in 2017, was made famous as Bada Bing in "The Sopranos."

Click here for J.Lo's full interview with W Magazine.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.