Hot New Bombshells Enter 'Love Island' Villa — And They're Siblings From New Jersey

This week, two hot new bombshells enter the villa. And they're siblings from New Jersey.

Chazz, 21, and Bria Bryant, 24, of Clifton, are making their debut on "Love Island USA," the American spinoff of the popular British reality dating show.

The other contestants were shocked to learn that they were related.

"Are you each other's type?" one asks.

"Um," Chazz replies. "No we're actually..."

"He's not for me because he's my brother," Bria interrupts.

"No one was prepared for siblings," one contestant says.

"Love Island" is a particularly competitive dating show, as "Islanders" must pair off with each other. Those who are not in a pair could be dumped from the island.

Chazz attended DePaul Catholic High School and Franklin Pierce University, where he played football. He is apparently a personal trainer now while his sister, a graduate of Penn State and Rutgers University graduate, is a wardrobe stylist.

"Love Island USA" streams every night on NBC's Peacock.

