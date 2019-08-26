Contact Us
GoFundMe Started For Correctional Police Officer Killed In Newark Crash

Omar Martin Photo Credit: Courtesy of William Sullivan

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched on behalf of the family of Omar Martin, a Correctional Police Officer at Northern State Prison in Newark who was killed early Saturday when authorities said a fleeing criminal suspect slammed into his car.

The chase began in Hillside and ended when the car hit Martin's Mustang at Aldine Street and Bragaw Avenue in Newark. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three suspects in the car were all caught, according to the state Attorney General, which is investigating the incident.

Colleagues, friends and family mourned "Marty Mar" and "Big O."

"Omar was a genuinely great person and a true friend," Vonetta Wallace wrote.

"In my 5 months working at Northern Martin always steered me in the right direction going to miss you....rest easy big dawg," another mourner wrote.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

