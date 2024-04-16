Shooting At Notorious Paterson Street Corner Wounds Out-Of-Towner, 42

Shots rang out at Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, April 15.

As officers were arriving at the scene, a private vehicle was taking the victim to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with non-fatal gunshot wounds, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint release Tuesday.

Valdes and Abbassi didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

