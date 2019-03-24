Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
First ResPAWnders: How Bogota Patrolman Found His 'True Companion'

Cecilia Levine
Bogota Police Officer Jon Gallipoli and Tucker
Bogota Police Officer Jon Gallipoli and Tucker Photo Credit: Contributed

Meet Tucker: a 5-month-old Shepherd mix from North Haledon.

He was adopted by Jon Gallipoli, a patrolman with the Bogota Police Department, from a shelter in Connecticut.

After years of listening to his wife beg for a dog, Gallipoli reluctantly agreed to go to an adoption event last November. They were third in line and had been waiting for hours to find a dog that would be the perfect fit for them.

"My wife jumped into the pen with the litter of puppies and they all went running towards her... except just one," Gallipoli said. "This one puppy didn’t join his brothers and sisters, instead stared up at me with his adorable puppy face. I was the one who didn’t want a dog a first, but after taking one look at Tucker, I knew he was the perfect addition to our family."

Tucker and his dad have become best buds.

"He is very loving and playful," the officer said. "He loves being right by your side… a true companion."

