Bergen County Bars With Outdoor Patios Open Now

Warmer weather is on its way and Bergen County has lots of options for outdoor drinking.

Here are several bars with decks and patios that will soon make perfect places to enjoy a spritz in the sunshine (or shade). They're all open now, weather permitting.

The Alementary (allows dogs!); 58 Voorhis Ln., Hackensack

The Alementary.

Barrel & Brew Bar & Liquor, 872 River Road, New Milford

Barrel & Brew Bar & Liquor

Blue Moon Mexican Cafe : Englewood, Woodcliff Lake locations

Blue Moon Mexican Cafe (Englewood)

Casual Habana , 200 Main St., New Milford

The deck at Casual Habana in New Milford.

Eros Cafe , (no longer BYOB) 168 Union Ave., East Rutherford

Eros Cafe.

Lazy Lanigans , 604 Main St., Hackensack (outdoor area partially covered, still open!)

Lazy Lanigans

Mahwah Bar & Grill, 2 Island Rd, Mahwah

Mahwah Bar & Grill

Miller's Ale House , 270 E State Rt 4, Paramus (outdoor area partially covered, still open!)

Miller's Ale House

Plank Pizza Co. Beer Parlor, 383 Market St., Saddle Brook

The Plank Pizza Co. Beer Parlor patio

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.