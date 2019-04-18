Bergen County Bars With Outdoor Patios Open Now

Warmer weather is on its way and Bergen County has lots of options for outdoor drinking.
Here are several bars with decks and patios that will soon make perfect places to enjoy a spritz in the sunshine (or shade). They're all open now, weather permitting.
The Alementary (allows dogs!); 58 Voorhis Ln., Hackensack
Barrel & Brew Bar & Liquor, 872 River Road, New Milford
Blue Moon Mexican Cafe : Englewood, Woodcliff Lake locations
Casual Habana , 200 Main St., New Milford
Eros Cafe , (no longer BYOB) 168 Union Ave., East Rutherford
Lazy Lanigans , 604 Main St., Hackensack (outdoor area partially covered, still open!)
Mahwah Bar & Grill, 2 Island Rd, Mahwah
Miller's Ale House , 270 E State Rt 4, Paramus (outdoor area partially covered, still open!)
Plank Pizza Co. Beer Parlor, 383 Market St., Saddle Brook
Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com
